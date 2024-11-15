Mexico's Central Bank Cuts Interest Rates Amid Easing Inflation

The Bank of Mexico has reduced its benchmark interest rate by 25 basis points to 10.25%, marking its third consecutive rate cut. The central bank made the announcement following a unanimous decision, highlighting the improving inflation outlook in the region's second-largest economy.

Banxico, the central bank, indicated that core inflation is expected to continue its downward trend. In October, a key indicator excluding volatile prices showed a 3.80% increase year-over-year, down from 3.91% in September. This move follows a similar rate cut by the U.S. Federal Reserve.

Despite these signs of easing inflation pressures, Mexico's annual headline inflation rate in October rose slightly to 4.76% from September's 4.58%. Banxico aims for a headline inflation target of 3%, with a tolerance range of one percentage point.

(With inputs from agencies.)