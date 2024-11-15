Canada Intervenes to Resolve Crucial Port Labour Disputes

In a significant move to safeguard economic interests, Canada's federal government has intervened to resolve ongoing labour disputes at Montreal's port and other key ports. The Canada Industrial Relations Board mandated the resumption of operations, a decision aligned with broader efforts to maintain vital trade activities.

This marks the second such intervention by the Liberal government in recent months, following a similar directive in August to end disruptions at major railway companies. The recent issues saw the Maritime Employers Association comply with orders, allowing normal activities at Montreal's port to resume over the weekend.

The Montreal Longshoremen's Union, however, rejected a final contract offer, leading to a lockout, and has not commented on the situation. The ongoing conflicts threaten significant trading impact, including commodities like canola oil and forest products, while legal challenges loom from the International Longshore and Warehouse Union Local 514.

(With inputs from agencies.)