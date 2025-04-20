Vancouver Gurudwara Vandalism: A Disturbing Attack on Sikh Community

The Ross Street Gurudwara in Vancouver, Canada, has suffered an act of vandalism, which authorities attribute to Sikh separatists pushing for Khalistan. The Khalsa Diwan Society expressed concern over this malicious act that threatens the unity and safety of the Sikh community.

Sgt. Steve Addison, the spokesperson for the Vancouver Police Department, reported that the word 'murdabad' was spray-painted on the Gurudwara. The police are actively investigating the incident but have not yet identified a suspect. They promise to release more information as it becomes available.

The Khalsa Diwan Society decried the vandalism as a tactic of fear by extremist forces. Their statement emphasized that such actions contradict the principles of inclusivity and respect integral to Sikhism and Canadian society, calling on citizens to reject division and stand united against extremism.

