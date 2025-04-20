Left Menu

Vancouver Gurudwara Vandalism: A Disturbing Attack on Sikh Community

The Ross Street Gurudwara in Vancouver was vandalised with graffiti linked to Sikh separatists advocating for Khalistan. The Khalsa Diwan Society condemned the act, highlighting the effort to instill fear within the Sikh community. The police, while investigating, urged the public to uphold values of inclusivity and mutual support.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ottawa | Updated: 20-04-2025 17:53 IST | Created: 20-04-2025 17:53 IST
Vancouver Gurudwara Vandalism: A Disturbing Attack on Sikh Community
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Canada

The Ross Street Gurudwara in Vancouver, Canada, has suffered an act of vandalism, which authorities attribute to Sikh separatists pushing for Khalistan. The Khalsa Diwan Society expressed concern over this malicious act that threatens the unity and safety of the Sikh community.

Sgt. Steve Addison, the spokesperson for the Vancouver Police Department, reported that the word 'murdabad' was spray-painted on the Gurudwara. The police are actively investigating the incident but have not yet identified a suspect. They promise to release more information as it becomes available.

The Khalsa Diwan Society decried the vandalism as a tactic of fear by extremist forces. Their statement emphasized that such actions contradict the principles of inclusivity and respect integral to Sikhism and Canadian society, calling on citizens to reject division and stand united against extremism.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Deportation Drama: Venezuelans Face Uncertain Fate.

Deportation Drama: Venezuelans Face Uncertain Fate.

 Global
2
Federal Court Ruling Challenges Trump Administration on Mass Worker Firings

Federal Court Ruling Challenges Trump Administration on Mass Worker Firings

 Global
3
Federal Judge Challenges Trump Passport Policy

Federal Judge Challenges Trump Passport Policy

 Global
4
Racing to the Future: Humanoid Robots Compete in Beijing Marathon

Racing to the Future: Humanoid Robots Compete in Beijing Marathon

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Building Smarter: How Energy Codes Can Shape a Low-Carbon Future, If Enforced

Reimagining Coal Mine Closures: World Bank's Roadmap for a Just and Sustainable Future

Why Mongolian Men Die Younger: A Roadmap to Bridge the Gender Life Expectancy Divide

How Business Associations Shape West Africa’s Informal Sector And Who Gets Left Out

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025