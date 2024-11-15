Left Menu

SMIORE Transforms: From Mines to Metals

The Sandur Manganese & Iron Ores Limited (SMIORE) has completed its acquisition of Arjas Steel Private Limited. This acquisition transitions SMIORE towards becoming a leading metals and mining powerhouse by increasing its stake to nearly 99%, highlighting its commitment to the specialty steel industry.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 15-11-2024 11:10 IST | Created: 15-11-2024 10:52 IST
SMIORE Transforms: From Mines to Metals
mining activity Image Credit:

In a strategic move, The Sandur Manganese & Iron Ores Limited (SMIORE) has finalized its acquisition of Arjas Steel Private Limited. Announced in April 2024, this pivotal transaction was completed on November 11, 2024, marking SMIORE's transition from a mining entity to an integrated metals and mining leader.

SMIORE's decision to increase its stake from 80% to nearly 99% in Arjas indicates a robust commitment to integrate the steel company into its core operations fully. The acquisition sees Arjas becoming a key subsidiary of SMIORE, with an enterprise value estimated at approximately ₹3,000 Crore and an equity value of around ₹2,000 Crore.

Bahirji A. Ghorpade, SMIORE's Managing Director, emphasized the strategic alignment this acquisition brings, poised to enhance growth in auto, defence, railway, energy, and export sectors. SMIORE aims to leverage the synergies between both companies, ensuring quality output and stakeholder value generation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Biden and Xi's Strategic Dialogue: Navigating the Future of US-China Relations

Biden and Xi's Strategic Dialogue: Navigating the Future of US-China Relatio...

 United States
2
FBI Raids Polymarket CEO's Home Amid Election Bet Controversy

FBI Raids Polymarket CEO's Home Amid Election Bet Controversy

 Global
3
Legal Battle: Which? Challenges Apple's iCloud Practices

Legal Battle: Which? Challenges Apple's iCloud Practices

 United Kingdom
4
Sri Lanka's Election: A Decisive Moment in Economic Recovery

Sri Lanka's Election: A Decisive Moment in Economic Recovery

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Rising Costs Deepen Poverty in Côte d'Ivoire and Impact Families

From Waste to Savings: How Subtle Reminders are Shaping Sustainable Workplaces

A New Growth Path for Rwanda: Private Sector, Resilience, and Inclusive Development

Safeguarding Sri Lanka’s Coastal Economy: A Path to Resilient Fisheries and Communities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024