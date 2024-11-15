SMIORE Transforms: From Mines to Metals

In a strategic move, The Sandur Manganese & Iron Ores Limited (SMIORE) has finalized its acquisition of Arjas Steel Private Limited. Announced in April 2024, this pivotal transaction was completed on November 11, 2024, marking SMIORE's transition from a mining entity to an integrated metals and mining leader.

SMIORE's decision to increase its stake from 80% to nearly 99% in Arjas indicates a robust commitment to integrate the steel company into its core operations fully. The acquisition sees Arjas becoming a key subsidiary of SMIORE, with an enterprise value estimated at approximately ₹3,000 Crore and an equity value of around ₹2,000 Crore.

Bahirji A. Ghorpade, SMIORE's Managing Director, emphasized the strategic alignment this acquisition brings, poised to enhance growth in auto, defence, railway, energy, and export sectors. SMIORE aims to leverage the synergies between both companies, ensuring quality output and stakeholder value generation.

