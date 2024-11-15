Left Menu

Dollar Heights: Fed's Hawkish Stance Spurs Economic Tides

The U.S. dollar gains strength due to a hawkish turn by the Federal Reserve. Short-term Treasury yields soar, affecting global markets. Meanwhile, Asian markets show mixed outcomes, influenced by Chinese retail data. European markets brace for further easing, while the dollar's rise pressures commodities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-11-2024 11:35 IST | Created: 15-11-2024 11:35 IST
Dollar Heights: Fed's Hawkish Stance Spurs Economic Tides
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The U.S. dollar is flexing its muscles, achieving a significant weekly gain as it hovers near year-long highs. This surge follows a hawkish shift by Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell, who signaled no rush to cut interest rates amid steady economic growth, a robust job market, and persistent inflation above targets.

Asian markets attempted to stabilize after a harsh week, buoyed by better-than-expected Chinese retail sales data, despite other indicators falling short. Meanwhile, European currencies like the euro faced downward pressure due to divergent monetary policies, with more aggressive expected easing.

In the commodities market, the dollar's rise weighed heavily. Gold and oil saw notable declines, driven by the strengthening greenback. As global markets react, all eyes remain on the Federal Reserve's upcoming decisions, expected to influence economic trajectories into 2024.

(With inputs from agencies.)

