Stock Markets Tumble Amid Escalating Trade War

Global stock markets witnessed significant swings as President Donald Trump's escalating trade war intensified economic uncertainty. On Wednesday, early trading on the S&P 500 saw minor fluctuations, remaining 19% below its record high from two months ago.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average experienced a decline of 170 points, or 0.5%, contrasting with a 0.5% rise in the Nasdaq composite. In sharp contrast, overseas markets faced more severe declines.

The market fluctuations followed the introduction of Trump's latest tariffs, implemented at midnight, affecting imports globally. China responded with additional tariffs, contributing to heightened tensions and causing a notable rise in Treasury yields.

