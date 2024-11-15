Left Menu

Blaze Erupts at Mumbai Metro's Bandra-Kurla Complex Station

A fire erupted in the basement of the BKC metro station, causing train service suspensions. The blaze, which started around 1:10 PM, was confined to wooden materials and furniture, resulting in heavy smoke but no injuries. Fire services are responding, and passengers were advised to use alternative stations.

Updated: 15-11-2024 15:01 IST | Created: 15-11-2024 14:53 IST
Blaze Erupts at Mumbai Metro's Bandra-Kurla Complex Station
Image Credit:
  Country:
  • India

A fire broke out at the Bandra-Kurla Complex (BKC) metro underground station on Friday afternoon, leading to the suspension of train services. Officials reported the blaze began around 1:10 PM, focusing on wooden sheets, furniture, and construction materials located 40-50 feet deep within the station, creating heavy smoke.

Thankfully, no injuries have been reported, according to a civic official. Eight fire engines and other fire brigade vehicles have been deployed at the scene to manage the situation.

BKC station is a part of the 12.69 km long Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation's Aqua Line corridor. The MumbaiMetro3 team's official X handle announced the station closure due to a fire near Entry/Exit A4, causing disruptions. Passengers were redirected to Bandra Colony station for boarding alternatives.

(With inputs from agencies.)

