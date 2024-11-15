Left Menu

Jaypee Infratech's Financial Turnaround: Suraksha Group's Strategic Move

Jaypee Infratech Ltd saw a turnaround, reporting a net profit of Rs 88.20 crore in the September quarter. This comes after the Suraksha Group's takeover, which aims to resolve stalled housing projects and settle financial claims. Legal challenges against the acquisition remain ongoing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 15-11-2024 15:29 IST | Created: 15-11-2024 15:29 IST
Jaypee Infratech's Financial Turnaround: Suraksha Group's Strategic Move
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Jaypee Infratech Ltd has achieved a remarkable financial turnaround, reporting a consolidated net profit of Rs 88.20 crore for the September quarter, a significant improvement from a net loss of Rs 588.31 crore in the same period last year.

The turnaround follows the acquisition by the Suraksha Group, which assumed control of Jaypee Infratech Ltd following a decisive NCLAT ruling in May 2024. The group has begun infusing funds and making preparations to restart stalled housing projects affecting around 20,000 homebuyers.

Despite the progress, legal contests persist as various parties, including the Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority, have challenged the NCLAT decision in the Supreme Court. The Suraksha Group's resolution plan includes offering over 2,500 acres of land and committing to complete stalled projects within four years.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Biden and Xi's Strategic Dialogue: Navigating the Future of US-China Relations

Biden and Xi's Strategic Dialogue: Navigating the Future of US-China Relatio...

 United States
2
FBI Raids Polymarket CEO's Home Amid Election Bet Controversy

FBI Raids Polymarket CEO's Home Amid Election Bet Controversy

 Global
3
Legal Battle: Which? Challenges Apple's iCloud Practices

Legal Battle: Which? Challenges Apple's iCloud Practices

 United Kingdom
4
Sri Lanka's Election: A Decisive Moment in Economic Recovery

Sri Lanka's Election: A Decisive Moment in Economic Recovery

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Rising Costs Deepen Poverty in Côte d'Ivoire and Impact Families

From Waste to Savings: How Subtle Reminders are Shaping Sustainable Workplaces

A New Growth Path for Rwanda: Private Sector, Resilience, and Inclusive Development

Safeguarding Sri Lanka’s Coastal Economy: A Path to Resilient Fisheries and Communities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024