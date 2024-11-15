Left Menu

Fed Chairman's Stance Pressures Equities Amid Ongoing Inflation Concerns

U.S. stock index futures declined after Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell signaled no rush to lower interest rates, driving bond yields up while impacting equities sensitive to interest rate changes. Powell cited ongoing economic growth, a strong job market, and inflation above target as reasons for a cautious approach.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-11-2024 16:26 IST | Created: 15-11-2024 16:26 IST
Fed Chairman's Stance Pressures Equities Amid Ongoing Inflation Concerns
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

U.S. stock index futures saw a decline on Friday, following Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell's statement indicating no immediate need to cut interest rates. The announcement led to an increase in bond yields and exerted pressure on rate-sensitive stocks.

In his Thursday speech, Powell highlighted sustained economic growth, a robust job market, and inflation levels above the Fed's 2% target as justifications for a measured strategy regarding future rate cuts. As a result, U.S. Treasury yields rose broadly, and Wall Street's primary indexes finished lower.

This announcement comes amidst expectations that the Fed will maintain rates unchanged at its December meeting, with traders now anticipating a cumulative 73 basis points easing by the end of 2025. Market reactions also reflected concerns over future inflation risks under a possible second term for Donald Trump, affecting stocks of major vaccine manufacturers.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Biden and Xi's Strategic Dialogue: Navigating the Future of US-China Relations

Biden and Xi's Strategic Dialogue: Navigating the Future of US-China Relatio...

 United States
2
FBI Raids Polymarket CEO's Home Amid Election Bet Controversy

FBI Raids Polymarket CEO's Home Amid Election Bet Controversy

 Global
3
Legal Battle: Which? Challenges Apple's iCloud Practices

Legal Battle: Which? Challenges Apple's iCloud Practices

 United Kingdom
4
Sri Lanka's Election: A Decisive Moment in Economic Recovery

Sri Lanka's Election: A Decisive Moment in Economic Recovery

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Rising Costs Deepen Poverty in Côte d'Ivoire and Impact Families

From Waste to Savings: How Subtle Reminders are Shaping Sustainable Workplaces

A New Growth Path for Rwanda: Private Sector, Resilience, and Inclusive Development

Safeguarding Sri Lanka’s Coastal Economy: A Path to Resilient Fisheries and Communities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024