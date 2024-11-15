Odisha Chief Minister's Singapore Visit Aims to Boost Investment
Odisha's Chief Minister, Mohan Charan Majhi, is set to visit Singapore to attract investments. This marks his first international trip since taking office. The visit aims to promote Odisha's economic potential and establish partnerships. The delegation will engage in discussions and showcase opportunities at the upcoming Utkarsh Odisha summit.
Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi is embarking on a strategic four-day visit to Singapore, beginning Sunday, to draw international investments to the state, officials announced.
This marks Majhi's inaugural international trip since becoming Chief Minister in June, targeting to present Odisha on the global stage ahead of the upcoming Make in Odisha business summit next January.
The agenda includes meeting with top Singaporean officials and industry leaders to explore investment prospects, along with organized roadshows and interactive sessions promoting 'Business Opportunities' in Odisha.
