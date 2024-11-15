Left Menu

Tata Steel Leads with Environmental Transparency in Ferrochrome Industry

Tata Steel's Ferro Alloys and Minerals Division has issued an Environmental Product Declaration (EPD) for ferrochrome. This marks a significant advancement towards sustainable business practices, offering transparency on environmental impacts. It supports eco-conscious customers and aids in green certification processes in the construction industry.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jamshedpur | Updated: 15-11-2024 21:03 IST | Created: 15-11-2024 21:03 IST
Tata Steel has become a pioneer in the country's ferrochrome industry by publishing an Environmental Product Declaration (EPD) for its ferrochrome. This move aligns with the company's commitment to sustainable business practices, presenting clear, third-party verified environmental impact data based on a comprehensive lifecycle assessment (LCA).

The ferrochrome EPD will provide customers with detailed insights needed to make sustainable decisions while meeting international environmental standards, according to the company's statement. Tata Steel's initiative not only boosts its leadership role in sustainability but also aids customers in contributing to green building projects.

Pankaj Satija, Executive-In-Charge of the Ferro Alloys and Minerals Division, emphasized the significance of transparency and environmental responsibility, stating that the company aims to further expand its eco-labelled portfolio in the coming years, including GreenPro and EPD certifications across multiple product lines.

