Stocks Tumble as Fed Signals Slower Rate Cuts Amid Economic Growth
Global stocks experienced their largest drop in two months as economic indicators and Federal Reserve announcements suggested a conservative approach to interest-rate cuts. U.S. retail sales exceeded expectations, while import prices rose. Markets reacted to mixed signals from the Fed and legislative uncertainties following the U.S. election.
Global stocks witnessed a substantial decline, marking their biggest weekly drop in two months as indications from the Federal Reserve pointed to a slower pace of interest-rate cuts. Jerome Powell, Fed Chair, emphasized the continued economic growth and robust job market as factors for a cautious approach.
U.S. retail sales data surpassed expectations, with a 0.4% rise last month, complicating the economic outlook. Meanwhile, import prices unexpectedly increased, further influencing market dynamics amidst mixed signals on interest-rate adjustment strategies.
The aftermath of the U.S. presidential election saw initial market rallies fizzle, as President-elect Donald Trump's policies await scrutiny. Major stock indexes registered notable declines, with investors recalibrating expectations against the Fed's trajectory for monetary policy easing.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Bond Yields Drop Amid Slowing U.S. Labor Market
North Korea's Unyielding Support: A New Era of Military Partnership with Russia
Global Markets Surge as Amazon Rallies and U.S. Treasury Yields Peak
Major Sasaram Police Crackdown Yields Firearms, Drugs, and Suspects
BSF Meghalaya Troops Celebrate Diwali with Unyielding Dedication