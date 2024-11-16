Odisha PM's Strategic Singapore Tour: Aiming for Global Investment

Odisha's Chief Minister, Mohan Charan Majhi, has embarked on a four-day diplomatic initiative to Singapore, aiming to position the eastern Indian state as a premier investment destination. Accompanied by state officials, Majhi seeks to underscore Odisha's readiness for business, specifically targeting Singapore's strongholds in chemicals, logistics, and green energy sectors.

The delegation's visit coincides with Bali Jatra, a traditional festival echoing Odisha's ancient trade heritage, and preludes the Utkarsh Odisha 2025 Summit. The group intends to engage with business leaders and policymakers in Singapore, highlighting Odisha's rapidly growing infrastructure, operational ports, and strategic trade opportunities.

Majhi's itinerary includes interactions with Singapore's Deputy Prime Minister and other senior officials, aiming to exchange insights on investment dynamics and fortify diplomatic and industrial relations. The tour also focuses on learning from Singapore's technological advancements to implement similar solutions in Odisha, enhancing industrial growth.

