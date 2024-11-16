Left Menu

India's Nutritional Support Mission to Suriname

India has dispatched 425 metric tonnes of food grains to Suriname as part of its development aid. This initiative supports Suriname's social welfare program, reflecting India's commitment to international collaboration. The assistance aims to enhance the nutritional support offered to the South American country's citizens.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 16-11-2024 19:29 IST | Created: 16-11-2024 19:29 IST
India's Nutritional Support Mission to Suriname
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant move to bolster international collaboration, India has dispatched 425 metric tonnes of food grains and additional edible goods to Suriname. This initiative is part of India's development assistance to the South American nation.

Randhir Jaiswal, spokesperson for the External Affairs Ministry, announced that the consignment was dispatched to aid Suriname's social welfare efforts.

India's contribution aligns with its pledge to support Suriname's governmental programs aimed at enhancing nutrition and social welfare.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Texas Judge Blocks Biden's Overtime Pay Rule Expansion

Texas Judge Blocks Biden's Overtime Pay Rule Expansion

 India
2
End of an Era: Russia Suspends Gas Supplies via Ukraine to Europe

End of an Era: Russia Suspends Gas Supplies via Ukraine to Europe

 Global
3
Arrest in Argentina: Cache of Vintage Nazi Weapons Seized

Arrest in Argentina: Cache of Vintage Nazi Weapons Seized

 Global
4
Diplomatic Tensions: Biden Meets with Asian Allies Amid Rising Regional Strains

Diplomatic Tensions: Biden Meets with Asian Allies Amid Rising Regional Stra...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Rising Costs Deepen Poverty in Côte d'Ivoire and Impact Families

From Waste to Savings: How Subtle Reminders are Shaping Sustainable Workplaces

A New Growth Path for Rwanda: Private Sector, Resilience, and Inclusive Development

Safeguarding Sri Lanka’s Coastal Economy: A Path to Resilient Fisheries and Communities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024