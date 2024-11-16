India's Nutritional Support Mission to Suriname
India has dispatched 425 metric tonnes of food grains to Suriname as part of its development aid. This initiative supports Suriname's social welfare program, reflecting India's commitment to international collaboration. The assistance aims to enhance the nutritional support offered to the South American country's citizens.
In a significant move to bolster international collaboration, India has dispatched 425 metric tonnes of food grains and additional edible goods to Suriname. This initiative is part of India's development assistance to the South American nation.
Randhir Jaiswal, spokesperson for the External Affairs Ministry, announced that the consignment was dispatched to aid Suriname's social welfare efforts.
India's contribution aligns with its pledge to support Suriname's governmental programs aimed at enhancing nutrition and social welfare.
