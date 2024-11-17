Revolutionizing Mount Fuji: Green Trams and Tourism Transformation
Japanese authorities are proposing a new tram system to reduce Mount Fuji's carbon footprint and overcrowding. The trackless tram by China's CRRC will replace plans for a light-rail, powered by local hydrogen. Authorities aim to enhance visitor experience and environmental conservation.
Authorities in Japan are set to unveil a proposal for a green tram system at Mount Fuji in an effort to tackle overcrowding and environmental impact from tourism. The initiative will introduce a trackless, rubber-tyred tram designed by China's CRRC.
The plan, yet to be publicly announced, shifts away from an earlier light-rail proposal following concerns about cost and ecological effects. Yamanashi Prefecture, home to the busy Yoshida Trail, plans to announce the changes, aiming to replace polluting tourist vehicles with eco-friendly trams.
Mount Fuji's inclusion as a UNESCO World Heritage site compelled Japan to address the site's environmental strain. The prospective transit system leverages autonomous technology and local hydrogen, potentially reducing expenses by 40%. The prefecture anticipates implementing trial operations next fiscal year.
