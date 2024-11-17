Revolutionizing Mount Fuji: Green Trams and Tourism Transformation

Authorities in Japan are set to unveil a proposal for a green tram system at Mount Fuji in an effort to tackle overcrowding and environmental impact from tourism. The initiative will introduce a trackless, rubber-tyred tram designed by China's CRRC.

The plan, yet to be publicly announced, shifts away from an earlier light-rail proposal following concerns about cost and ecological effects. Yamanashi Prefecture, home to the busy Yoshida Trail, plans to announce the changes, aiming to replace polluting tourist vehicles with eco-friendly trams.

Mount Fuji's inclusion as a UNESCO World Heritage site compelled Japan to address the site's environmental strain. The prospective transit system leverages autonomous technology and local hydrogen, potentially reducing expenses by 40%. The prefecture anticipates implementing trial operations next fiscal year.

(With inputs from agencies.)