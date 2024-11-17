Onion Express Arrives in Delhi: A Relief Initiative for Soaring Prices

An Onion Express train, filled with essential kitchen staples, has arrived in Delhi as part of efforts to stabilize escalating onion prices across the national capital region. Himanshu Shekhar Upadhyay, Chief Public Relations Officer, Northern Railway, informed ANI that around 1,341 tonnes of onions were brought from Nashik via this special goods train.

Direct transport from farms to the railway network has reduced transport time and costs, affording benefits to farmers, according to railway officials. This large-scale onion availability is set to advantage Indian consumers, providing some relief amid market volatility.

Onion prices have risen sharply in multiple cities, affecting consumers. A similar quantity is scheduled to reach Delhi in two days, as previously seen with Onion Express trains dispatched to Guwahati and Chennai. An export restriction on onions, enforced earlier this year, was lifted, aligning with Maharashtra's forthcoming Assembly polls.

(With inputs from agencies.)