FIIs, Earnings, and Elections: Factors Shaping Indian Markets

The domestic stock markets are bracing for a turbulent week as Foreign Institutional Investments (FIIs), global cues, and domestic developments draw investors' focus. Analysts highlight that company earnings and the winter session of Parliament will be key areas of interest. The banking and IT sectors are expected to play critical roles in guiding market movements.

Ajit Mishra, SVP of Research at Religare Broking Ltd., stated that global market trends will be closely monitored by traders. He emphasized the significance of the banking and IT sectors in steering the market's direction. V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services, observed that Trump's victory in the US had catalyzed a rally in equities due to anticipated corporate tax cuts and pro-business policies. Meanwhile, Manish Goel, Founder and MD of Equentis, noted that investors are keeping a vigilant eye on the political climate in Maharashtra amid state elections, looking for signs of political stability that might influence future policy decisions.

According to Goel, immediate market reactions will be influenced by the election's outcome and the perceived stability of the newly elected government, impacting both state and national sentiment. Following a brief consolidation phase, markets resumed a corrective trend, shedding over 2.5 percent over the past week. Although the market opened flat, pressure from major stocks weighed down the benchmarks, leading to a subdued close to the week.

Concerns over rising Consumer Price Index (CPI) inflation and consecutive corporate earnings disappointments weighed heavily on market sentiment, resulting in the Nifty and Sensex closing near weekly lows at 23,532.70 and 77,580.30, respectively.

Most sectors followed the downward trend seen in the benchmarks, with metals, FMCG, and auto stocks suffering significantly. However, the IT sector displayed notable resilience, inching up by nearly 1 percent despite widespread selling. Broader indices, including midcap and smallcap stocks, were hit hard, each dropping over 4 percent. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)