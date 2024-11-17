Tomato Prices Plummet Over 22% Amidst Improved Supply

In a significant price adjustment, retail prices of tomatoes across India have dropped by more than 22% within the last month, the Department of Consumer Affairs announced on Sunday. As of November 14, 2024, the national average retail price for tomatoes is Rs 52.35 per kg, a sharp decline from Rs 67.50 per kg recorded in mid-October.

Azadpur mandi, a key benchmark market, saw a dramatic 50% decrease in modal prices, plummeting from Rs 5,883 per quintal to Rs 2,969 per quintal, spurred by increased tomato arrivals. This trend was mirrored in markets like Pimpalgaon, Madanapalle, and Kolar.

The Department of Agriculture's third advance estimate forecasts the total annual production of tomatoes for 2023-24 at 213.20 lakh tonnes, marking a 4% rise over the previous year's 204.25 lakh tonnes. Although tomatoes are harvested year-round, the crop is sensitive to adverse weather and logistical disruptions due to its high perishability.

October's price surge was primarily due to heavy rains in Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka. Seasonal patterns indicate October and November as peak sowing times in major tomato-producing states. Despite subdued arrivals in centers like Madanappale and Kolar, prices have decreased thanks to contributions from other states filling supply gaps. Favorable weather has supported a steady supply chain from fields to consumers.

