Antimony Seizure in Hong Kong Highlights Global Supply Chain Disruption

Hong Kong customs seized over 25,000 kg of suspected antimony ingots following China's export controls imposed last September. The metal, vital for military and industrial applications, has seen interrupted supply chains and a rise in prices, impacting global markets and leading to strategic material shortages.

Antimony Seizure in Hong Kong Highlights Global Supply Chain Disruption
In a significant move, Hong Kong customs have seized over 25,000 kg of suspected antimony ingots, according to an official statement dated April 2. This seizure follows China's stringent export controls on the metal last September, which have severely impacted global supply chains.

The antimony, a key component in military and industrial applications, was discovered in a 40-foot outbound container at Hong Kong's cargo compound on March 13. With China being the largest producer, accounting for nearly half of the global supply, the country's restrictions have led to a surge in prices for this strategic material.

From military hardware to flame retardants, antimony's significance is undeniable. The constraints have not only halted exports but also caused substantial disruptions in markets reliant on the metalloid, as evidenced by data from the U.S. Geological Survey, highlighting a 48% mine production share from China in 2023.

(With inputs from agencies.)

