Bangkok Workshop Highlights Need for Greater Access to Remedies for Migrant Workers in Japan

A two-day workshop in Bangkok on October 28-29, 2024, brought attention to the critical need for greater awareness among migrant workers about remedy-related services and the role of legal professionals and NGOs in supporting them. Organized by the International Labour Organization (ILO), the workshop focused on enhancing access to justice and remedies for migrant workers from Southeast Asia employed in Japan.

Regional Collaboration for Migrant Worker Support

The workshop convened lawyers and NGO representatives from Cambodia, Indonesia, the Philippines, Viet Nam, and Japan, along with representatives from ILO, the International Organization for Migration (IOM), and the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA). Discussions centered on:

Key barriers to facilitating cross-border remedies for migrant workers.

Existing remedy mechanisms, including legal support and grievance redressal platforms.

Awareness campaigns to educate workers in origin countries about their rights and available services.

A significant focus was placed on the need to address systemic challenges faced by migrant workers, including complex bureaucratic processes and limited access to information in their native languages.

Highlighting JP-MIRAI Assist

JICA representatives showcased JP-MIRAI Assist, a multilingual helpdesk available in 22 languages, which serves as a resource for migrant workers in Japan to address concerns related to workplace rights and living conditions. Participants praised the service but emphasized the need for expanded promotion and accessibility to ensure migrant workers are aware of its availability.

Statements from Experts

William Gois, Regional Coordinator of Migrant Forum in Asia (MFA), underscored the urgency of Japan’s leadership in labor migration governance in alignment with ILO labor standards. “As a country attracting migrant workers while grappling with demographic challenges, Japan must set an example for fair labor practices. This workshop lays the groundwork for an effective joint work plan to enhance access to remedies,” Gois said.

Key Outcomes of the Workshop

The event, part of the ILO project titled “Survey for Co-creating a Joint Work Plan for Improving Access to Remedy of Migrant Workers from Southeast Asia to Japan”, aimed to establish a consolidated roadmap involving diverse international and national stakeholders. Key recommendations include:

Boosting awareness campaigns in countries of origin, ensuring migrant workers know their rights and available remedies before departing.

Strengthening legal aid frameworks, with greater support for cross-border cases.

Enhancing multi-stakeholder cooperation, including government agencies, NGOs, legal experts, and international organizations.

Expanding technological solutions like JP-MIRAI Assist to improve accessibility for migrant workers in remote areas.

The Road Ahead

The ILO and its partners are working toward a comprehensive joint work plan designed to address gaps in existing remedy mechanisms and promote fair treatment of migrant workers. Future initiatives will include:

Training programs for lawyers and NGO staff to handle cross-border cases more effectively.

Collaborative workshops in both sending and receiving countries to streamline remedy mechanisms.

Advocacy campaigns targeting policymakers to adopt more robust protections for migrant workers.

The workshop highlighted the critical role that legal experts, civil society, and international organizations play in ensuring equitable treatment for migrant workers. By fostering a coordinated regional approach, the initiative seeks to create lasting positive change for one of the most vulnerable segments of the labour force.