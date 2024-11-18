Record-Breaking Day for Domestic Air Travel

The Indian domestic aviation sector reached a new milestone, with passenger traffic exceeding 5 lakh in a single day. Data from the civil aviation ministry reported that airlines carried 5,05,412 passengers on Sunday, November 17, amidst high travel demand driven by festive and wedding seasons.

This record-breaking passenger count highlights the robust demand for domestic travel, with occupancy rates of flights exceeding 90%. According to Gaurav Patwari, Vice President - Air Category at Cleartrip, this surge is backed by strong festive demand and the onset of the wedding season.

Despite the increase in passenger numbers, airlines faced challenges with maintaining punctuality, as On Time Performance (OTP) for major carriers like IndiGo and SpiceJet experienced significant impacts. As the winter schedule kicks off, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation expects a 5.37% increase in flights over the previous year.

(With inputs from agencies.)