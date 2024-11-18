Left Menu

Record-Breaking Day for Domestic Air Travel

Domestic air passenger traffic in India surpassed 5 lakh in a single day for the first time, driven by festive and wedding season demand. On November 17, 5,05,412 passengers were carried, with flight capacity exceeding 90%. Flight delays were reported, affecting airlines' On Time Performance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 18-11-2024 14:49 IST | Created: 18-11-2024 14:49 IST
The Indian domestic aviation sector reached a new milestone, with passenger traffic exceeding 5 lakh in a single day. Data from the civil aviation ministry reported that airlines carried 5,05,412 passengers on Sunday, November 17, amidst high travel demand driven by festive and wedding seasons.

This record-breaking passenger count highlights the robust demand for domestic travel, with occupancy rates of flights exceeding 90%. According to Gaurav Patwari, Vice President - Air Category at Cleartrip, this surge is backed by strong festive demand and the onset of the wedding season.

Despite the increase in passenger numbers, airlines faced challenges with maintaining punctuality, as On Time Performance (OTP) for major carriers like IndiGo and SpiceJet experienced significant impacts. As the winter schedule kicks off, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation expects a 5.37% increase in flights over the previous year.

