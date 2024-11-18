Left Menu

Bus Overturns in Madhya Pradesh, 13 Injured

A private bus overturned in Madhya Pradesh's Sagar district, injuring at least 13 people. The bus, en route to Indore from Chhatarpur, swerved to avoid a cow, causing the accident. The driver fled the scene, and a case has been filed against him.

Bus Overturns in Madhya Pradesh, 13 Injured
  India

At least 13 people sustained injuries when a private bus overturned while trying to avoid a cow in Madhya Pradesh's Sagar district, according to police reports on Monday.

The incident took place at around 10 p.m. on Sunday in Sasan village, approximately 70 km from the district headquarters, as per official information.

Out of the injured, ten individuals received treatment at a local health center, while three others were transferred to the district hospital. Their condition is reportedly stable, stated Inspector S Raj Pillai of Chanbila police station to PTI.

The sleeper bus, carrying 34 passengers, was headed to Indore from Chhatarpur.

Preliminary investigations suggest the bus driver attempted to avoid hitting a cow on the road, leading to the overturned vehicle, according to officials. The bus unfortunately hit the cow, resulting in its death, and a case has been registered against the bus driver who absconded from the site.

