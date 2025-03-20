Hettich Unveils Luxurious Experience Centre in Indore

Hettich, a leader in global furniture fitting manufacturing, has inaugurated a cutting-edge Experience Centre in Indore. This strategic addition highlights the brand's dedication to innovative solutions, customer engagement, and quality craftsmanship.

The Indore Experience Centre allows patrons to engage with Hettich's range of sophisticated hardware and fittings, an environment that mirrors the opulence of its flagship Mumbai centre. It serves as a hub for style and functionality, designed to welcome consumers and industry professionals alike.

Andre Eckholt, Managing Director of Hettich India, emphasized that the centre is more than a showroom; it is a venue that facilitates hands-on interaction with their luxurious product line, enhancing both residential and commercial spaces.

