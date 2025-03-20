Left Menu

Hettich Unveils Luxurious Experience Centre in Indore

Hettich has opened its new state-of-the-art Experience Centre in Indore. The centre showcases the brand's high-end furniture fittings, combining style and functionality. It reflects Hettich's dedication to innovation and quality, offering a hands-on experience for customers, architects, interior designers, and furniture manufacturers.

Hettich, a leader in global furniture fitting manufacturing, has inaugurated a cutting-edge Experience Centre in Indore. This strategic addition highlights the brand's dedication to innovative solutions, customer engagement, and quality craftsmanship.

The Indore Experience Centre allows patrons to engage with Hettich's range of sophisticated hardware and fittings, an environment that mirrors the opulence of its flagship Mumbai centre. It serves as a hub for style and functionality, designed to welcome consumers and industry professionals alike.

Andre Eckholt, Managing Director of Hettich India, emphasized that the centre is more than a showroom; it is a venue that facilitates hands-on interaction with their luxurious product line, enhancing both residential and commercial spaces.

(With inputs from agencies.)

