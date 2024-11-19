Tragic Van-Truck Collision Claims Six Lives in Gujarat

A grim road accident in Gujarat's Bharuch district has resulted in the loss of six lives, including three children, according to local police on Tuesday.

The incident unfolded late Monday night on the Jambusar-Amod road near Magnad village, as per Jambusar police station inspector AV Panamia. It involved a van en route from Vedach to Shuklatirth colliding with a stationary truck, leaving six dead on the scene.

The victims were identified as Jaydev Gohil, 23; Saraswati Gohil, 21; Hansa Jadav, 35; Sandhya Jadav, 11; Vivek Gohil, 16; and Kirti Gohil, 6. Four others were injured and have been treated at a hospital in Jambusar. An FIR against the truck's driver has been filed under sections for rash acts and public obstructions, though he remains unidentified and at large.

(With inputs from agencies.)