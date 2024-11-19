Left Menu

Tragic Van-Truck Collision Claims Six Lives in Gujarat

A deadly accident in Gujarat's Bharuch district claimed six lives, including three children, when a private van collided with a parked truck. The incident occurred on Jambusar-Amod road, leaving four others injured. Police have registered a case against the unidentified truck driver under several sections.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bharuch | Updated: 19-11-2024 10:10 IST | Created: 19-11-2024 10:10 IST
Tragic Van-Truck Collision Claims Six Lives in Gujarat
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A grim road accident in Gujarat's Bharuch district has resulted in the loss of six lives, including three children, according to local police on Tuesday.

The incident unfolded late Monday night on the Jambusar-Amod road near Magnad village, as per Jambusar police station inspector AV Panamia. It involved a van en route from Vedach to Shuklatirth colliding with a stationary truck, leaving six dead on the scene.

The victims were identified as Jaydev Gohil, 23; Saraswati Gohil, 21; Hansa Jadav, 35; Sandhya Jadav, 11; Vivek Gohil, 16; and Kirti Gohil, 6. Four others were injured and have been treated at a hospital in Jambusar. An FIR against the truck's driver has been filed under sections for rash acts and public obstructions, though he remains unidentified and at large.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Keir Starmer Engages with Global Leaders Amid Economic Pressures

Keir Starmer Engages with Global Leaders Amid Economic Pressures

 Global
2
Brendan Carr Appointed FCC Chairman by President-elect Trump

Brendan Carr Appointed FCC Chairman by President-elect Trump

 United States
3
Trump's Diplomatic Stance and South Asian Dynamics

Trump's Diplomatic Stance and South Asian Dynamics

 United States
4
UK's Bold UN Appeal: Stop Sudan Conflict & Aid Gaza

UK's Bold UN Appeal: Stop Sudan Conflict & Aid Gaza

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

World Bank's Guide to Effective Energy Subsidy Reforms: Key Insights & Actions

Mongolia's Path to Sustainable Growth: World Bank Report Outlines Climate Risks and Transition Needs

Djibouti’s Path to Fiscal Stability and Growth: Key Insights from World Bank’s Economic Monitor

Bridging the Gaps: Human Capital Disparities Across the CEMAC Region Highlight Need for Targeted Investments

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024