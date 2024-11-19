Kolkata Bus Owners Dispute Commission Payment Overhaul

In Kolkata, private bus owner associations have expressed strong opposition to a proposal by West Bengal Transport Minister Snehasis Chakraborty to abolish the commission-based payment system for bus drivers and conductors.

They have called for discussions with all stakeholders, citing concerns over the current wage payment system managed by unions and lack of owner input in recruitment.

The associations urge the government to focus on strengthening infrastructure and addressing illegal passenger vehicles while questioning the efficacy of previous dialogues with the transport department.

(With inputs from agencies.)