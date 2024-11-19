Kolkata Bus Owners Dispute Commission Payment Overhaul
The Private Bus Owner Associations in Kolkata resisted transport minister Snehasis Chakraborty's proposal to eliminate commission-based payments for bus staff. They insisted on involving all parties in discussions and highlighted issues with the current system, emphasizing the need for broader infrastructure improvements over mere cosmetic changes.
In Kolkata, private bus owner associations have expressed strong opposition to a proposal by West Bengal Transport Minister Snehasis Chakraborty to abolish the commission-based payment system for bus drivers and conductors.
They have called for discussions with all stakeholders, citing concerns over the current wage payment system managed by unions and lack of owner input in recruitment.
The associations urge the government to focus on strengthening infrastructure and addressing illegal passenger vehicles while questioning the efficacy of previous dialogues with the transport department.
