Left Menu

Mumbai's Evolution: Major Financial Boost for Infrastructure Development

The Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) has secured lines of credit worth Rs 4.07 lakh crore to boost infrastructure across the region. These agreements with key financial institutions aim to support metro rail, housing, and smart urban services, aligning with Maharashtra's goal of a USD 1 trillion economy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 08-04-2025 20:30 IST | Created: 08-04-2025 20:30 IST
Mumbai's Evolution: Major Financial Boost for Infrastructure Development
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) has taken a significant leap in transforming the region's infrastructure. On Tuesday, MMRDA secured non-binding lines of credit worth Rs 4.07 lakh crore (around USD 47.4 billion) from leading Indian financial institutions.

The strategic agreements were finalized at the India Global Forum 2025, with major financial players like the Housing and Urban Development Corporation (HUDCO) and the Indian Railway Finance Corporation (IRFC). The funding focuses on crucial areas, including metro rail expansion, housing development, and smart urban services.

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis emphasized this as a pivotal step towards Maharashtra's ambitious USD 1 trillion economy goal. The comprehensive funding plan is expected to support key projects with a 20:80 equity-debt model, reinforcing Maharashtra's infrastructure roadmap.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Japan Pushes for U.S. Tariff Reductions Amid Economic Challenges

Japan Pushes for U.S. Tariff Reductions Amid Economic Challenges

 Japan
2
Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone Shines Amid Low Attendance at Grand Slam Track Event

Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone Shines Amid Low Attendance at Grand Slam Track Eve...

 Jamaica
3
Trump's Tariff Gamble: A High-Stakes Game in Global Trade

Trump's Tariff Gamble: A High-Stakes Game in Global Trade

 Global
4
Dollar Deep Dive: Market Turbulence Amid Trump's Tariff Wars

Dollar Deep Dive: Market Turbulence Amid Trump's Tariff Wars

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI enhances digital forensics, yet raises alarm over accuracy and admissibility

PIN bypass, card cloning and replay attacks threaten EMV contactless payment security

AI skin cancer models built on western data may fail diverse Asian patients

AI transforms bipolar disorder care with real-time mood tracking

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025