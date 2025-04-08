U.S. Air Traffic Control Overhaul: Safety First Amid Aging Infrastructure

Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy announced ongoing discussions with the White House aimed at modernizing the U.S. air traffic control system. This follows a spate of safety incidents attributed to understaffing and outdated technology.

Speaking to reporters, Duffy emphasized collaboration with the Office of Management and Budget to finalize funding requests, including tens of billions of dollars to revamp infrastructure and increase staff. Controller shortages have led to extensive overtime and flight delays.

The Federal Aviation Administration, addressing a deficit of 3,500 controllers, aims to hire 2,000 trainees this year. Duffy's vision includes upgrading radar systems and terminal equipment, a move widely supported within the aviation sector post-january's fatal collision incident.

(With inputs from agencies.)