Diplomatic Tensions Rise: Poland Threatens Closure of Russian Consulates
Poland's Foreign Minister, Radoslaw Sikorski, warned that if Russia continues its acts of sabotage in Europe, Warsaw may close all Russian consulates in Poland. He announced the closure of the consulate in Poznan and signaled further closures unless Russia ceases its alleged activities.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Warsaw | Updated: 19-11-2024 16:52 IST | Created: 19-11-2024 16:49 IST
- Country:
- Poland
Poland is escalating diplomatic tensions with Russia, as Foreign Minister Radoslaw Sikorski announced the closure of the Russian consulate in Poznan. This action comes amid accusations of Russian sabotage across Europe.
In a press conference, Sikorski stated that additional closures may follow if the provocations continue. This stands as a strong message to Moscow to halt its activities.
The development signifies a deteriorating relationship between the two nations, with potential implications for broader European diplomatic relations.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Lithuanian Officials Expose Moscow's Parcel Sabotage Tactics
Unmasking the Shadows: Plot of Sabotage in Europe
Diplomatic Tensions Flare: Russia and Canada Clash Over Sabotage Accusations
Explosive Parcels in Europe: Moscow's Alleged Sabotage Plot
Sabotage Thwarted: Trio Arrested for Endangering Lives on Railway Tracks