Diplomatic Tensions Rise: Poland Threatens Closure of Russian Consulates

Poland is escalating diplomatic tensions with Russia, as Foreign Minister Radoslaw Sikorski announced the closure of the Russian consulate in Poznan. This action comes amid accusations of Russian sabotage across Europe.

In a press conference, Sikorski stated that additional closures may follow if the provocations continue. This stands as a strong message to Moscow to halt its activities.

The development signifies a deteriorating relationship between the two nations, with potential implications for broader European diplomatic relations.

(With inputs from agencies.)