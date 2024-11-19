Birla Opus Paints Expands, Aims for Market Leadership

Birla Opus Paints continues its ambitious expansion with the inauguration of its fourth manufacturing plant in Chamarajnagar, Karnataka. As part of Grasim Industries, the newly operational plant increases the company's manufacturing capacity to an impressive 866 million litres per annum (MLPA).

This strategic move positions Birla Opus Paints as the second-largest decorative paints company by capacity, delivering high-quality products quickly and sustainably. The plant's advanced features include zero liquid discharge and state-of-the-art manufacturing technology, crucial for managing supply chains with precision and speed.

Chairman Kumar Mangalam Birla highlighted the brand's journey, emphasizing its commitment to serving an aspirational India with cutting-edge paint solutions. As the company progresses, Birla Opus Paints aims to achieve Rs.10,000 crore revenue within three years by leveraging its strategic infrastructure across the country.

(With inputs from agencies.)