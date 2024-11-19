Left Menu

Ayuveer Boosts International Presence with New Export Orders and Expansion

Veerhealth Care's Ayuveer division reports robust financial growth and significant international expansion. With a focus on leveraging Ayurvedic expertise, Ayuveer secured multiple export orders in the U.S. and expanded its manufacturing capabilities, highlighting a successful integration of quality and affordability in its products.

Veerhealth Care Limited's Ayurve, renowned for its Ayurvedic ingenuity, has announced significant strides in its financial and operational sectors. The firm, listed on BSE as VEERHEALTH, specializes in utilizing natural ingredients for crafting Ayurvedic medicines and oral care products, emphasizing quality and affordability.

The company's Q2 FY25 financial performance shows a noteworthy total income of Rs 5.39 crore, marking a year-on-year growth of 27.14%. Additionally, the EBITDA reached Rs 0.73 crore, reflecting a 16.06% increase with an EBITDA margin of 13.55%, while the net profit amounted to Rs 0.30 crore, with a net profit margin of 5.54%.

Highlighting operational success, Ayuveer has expanded its U.S. operations significantly, quoting new export orders valued around Rs 0.34 crore from a major institutional supplier in the USA. To meet rising demand, the company acquired an additional 27,451 sq. ft. of land next to its existing facility, incorporating advanced machinery for packaging production. The brand's products have also successfully debuted on Nykaa's platform, marking their expanding digital footprint.

