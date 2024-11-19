DTC Workers Demand Fair Treatment Amid Severe Pollution Crisis

In the heart of Delhi, DTC contractual bus drivers and conductors have intensified their protest, leading to significant disruption in the city's public transportation system. This action, coinciding with the worsening air quality in the national capital, has left commuters stranded. The Air Quality Index remains in the 'severe plus' category, prompting concerns over public health.

The strike, which has seen a significant number of employees participating, stems from dissatisfaction over wage disparities and working conditions. Female employees from the newly inaugurated all-women 'Sakhi Bus Depot' initiated this protest, quickly gaining support from their male counterparts. The demands are clear: equal pay for equal work, job security, and better working conditions.

Responding to the strike, Delhi's Environment Minister Gopal Rai addressed the public, emphasizing the urgency of the situation by describing it as a 'medical emergency'. He urged the DTC employees to work collaboratively. Meanwhile, the Delhi Transport Corporation has formed a committee to address these grievances and requested the DTC Karmachari Ekta Union to formally present their demands.

