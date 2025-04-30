Sudan's Dilemma: The Harrowing Journey Home Amid Ongoing Conflict

Amid the harsh realities of ongoing conflict, many Sudanese like Ahmed Abdalla face the daunting choice of returning to their turbulent homeland. Abdalla, preparing to leave Cairo, worries about the future but seeks a chance to rebuild in a war-ravaged Sudan.

Displaced citizens returning to areas like Khartoum encounter devastation—destroyed neighborhoods, minimal services, and humanitarian shortages. Though the military has regained control of certain areas, the broader struggle for power continues.

International efforts and community initiatives attempt to aid those returning, but resources are scarce. The conflict has spurred one of the worst humanitarian crises, prompting many to question the viability of resettling in Sudan under current conditions.

(With inputs from agencies.)