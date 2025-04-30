Left Menu

WAVES Summit: Bridging Traditions and Innovations in Media

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurates the World Audio Visual and Entertainment Summit, a pivotal event for the media and entertainment industry. Over four days, it aims to merge traditional and emerging media, featuring discussions, awards, and cultural showcases with global leaders and industry icons.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 30-04-2025 10:54 IST | Created: 30-04-2025 10:54 IST
Under the aegis of Indian leadership, the World Audio Visual and Entertainment Summit (WAVES) has kicked off, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi spearheading the event. The summit, set to convene industry veterans and emerging talents, inaugurates a new era in media and entertainment.

Modi is dedicating substantial time to the proceedings, engaging with creators from the 'Create in India' challenges and acknowledging their contributions. High-profile attendees like film icons Rajinikanth and Mohanlal add glamour, while sessions promise robust dialogue on media's future dynamics.

Integral to the summit is the Bharat Pavilion, celebrating India's storytelling legacy. Expert panels, such as those featuring Hema Malini and AR Rahman, aim to dissect and forecast trends, ensuring WAVES stands as a cornerstone event akin to Davos for this sector.

(With inputs from agencies.)

