Global South Unites for Early Warning Innovations at Odisha Summit

Reliance Foundation and the United Nations India convened a groundbreaking summit in Bhubaneswar to explore innovative approaches to early disaster warnings. The event, titled 'Early Warning to Early Action - A Multi-Hazard, Multi-Stakeholder Approach: Learning from Coastal Ecosystems', sought to unify stakeholders from the Global South in strengthening early action during disasters.

The summit underscored Odisha's leadership in implementing early warning measures in its disaster-prone coastal regions, highlighting the emphasis on livelihoods and gender issues. The discussions featured insights from state and national disaster management bodies, UN organizations, and prominent researchers and policy experts to foster comprehensive dialogues on best practices.

Minister Suresh Pujari expressed pride in Odisha's role as the initial host for these vital discussions, emphasizing the collaboration between the state, UN, and Reliance Foundation to enhance early warning systems. Jagannatha Kumar, CEO of Reliance Foundation, stressed the need for impact-based forecasting, while Shombi Sharp praised the UN's ongoing commitment to building community resilience against disasters.

