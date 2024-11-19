Left Menu

Walmart's Strategic Growth Amid Economic Shifts

Walmart has raised its annual sales and profit forecast for the third time this year, indicating increased purchasing power and market share. The retail giant observed growth across income levels, primarily led by upper-income households. Online sales surged 22% in the U.S., fueled by robust e-commerce and delivery services.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-11-2024 20:03 IST | Created: 19-11-2024 20:03 IST
Walmart's Strategic Growth Amid Economic Shifts
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

On Tuesday, Walmart announced an upgrade to its annual sales and profit forecast for the third consecutive time this year. This is attributed to robust demand beyond just groceries, suggesting the retail giant's increasing market share ahead of the holiday season. Walmart shares, which have appreciated by nearly 60% this year, rose further by 4.4% during early trading.

Walmart is among the first major U.S. retailers to shed light on the consumer landscape for the crucial holiday quarter, as inflation trends downwards. 'In the U.S., in-store volumes grew, with a faster increase noted in store pickup and store delivery,' shared Walmart CEO Doug McMillon. The company has seen significant market share gains, particularly among higher-income families earning above $100,000 annually.

Looking ahead, Walmart expects consolidated net sales for fiscal year 2025 to rise by 4.8% to 5.1%, higher than previous estimates. An increase in annual adjusted profit per share is also anticipated. Retailers like Walmart, Amazon, and Target have commenced their holiday promotions earlier than usual, showcasing a diverse range of budget-friendly products to attract seasonal shoppers.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Keir Starmer Engages with Global Leaders Amid Economic Pressures

Keir Starmer Engages with Global Leaders Amid Economic Pressures

 Global
2
Brendan Carr Appointed FCC Chairman by President-elect Trump

Brendan Carr Appointed FCC Chairman by President-elect Trump

 United States
3
Trump's Diplomatic Stance and South Asian Dynamics

Trump's Diplomatic Stance and South Asian Dynamics

 United States
4
UK's Bold UN Appeal: Stop Sudan Conflict & Aid Gaza

UK's Bold UN Appeal: Stop Sudan Conflict & Aid Gaza

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

World Bank's Guide to Effective Energy Subsidy Reforms: Key Insights & Actions

Mongolia's Path to Sustainable Growth: World Bank Report Outlines Climate Risks and Transition Needs

Djibouti’s Path to Fiscal Stability and Growth: Key Insights from World Bank’s Economic Monitor

Bridging the Gaps: Human Capital Disparities Across the CEMAC Region Highlight Need for Targeted Investments

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024