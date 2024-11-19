Left Menu

Walmart Gains Market Share Ahead of Holidays

Walmart raises its annual sales and profit forecast due to increased grocery and merchandise purchases, gaining market share ahead of the holidays. The retailer sees significant e-commerce growth and anticipates fiscal 2025 sales rising by 4.8% to 5.1%, driven by upper-income household spending.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-11-2024 20:34 IST | Created: 19-11-2024 20:34 IST
Walmart Gains Market Share Ahead of Holidays
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Walmart has once again revised its annual sales and profit forecast upwards, with increased grocery and merchandise purchases indicating that the retail giant continues to gain market share in the lead-up to the holiday season. Walmart shares, having surged nearly 60% this year, reached a new record high during early trading.

The retailer, among the first to provide insights into the critical holiday quarter, revealed that U.S. in-store and online sales experienced robust growth. Despite inflationary pressures, Walmart gained traction across various income groups, primarily led by well-off households. The company now projects fiscal 2025 sales growth of 4.8% to 5.1%, adjusting its profit expectations accordingly.

Amid early holiday shopping trends, Walmart joined other major retailers in offering big deals, particularly focusing on private-label brands. Challenges loom with potential 2025 tariffs from the Trump's administration, which could affect pricing. Meanwhile, Walmart's e-commerce strength continues, reporting a global sales boost of 22% as consumers prefer the convenience of online shopping.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Keir Starmer Engages with Global Leaders Amid Economic Pressures

Keir Starmer Engages with Global Leaders Amid Economic Pressures

 Global
2
Brendan Carr Appointed FCC Chairman by President-elect Trump

Brendan Carr Appointed FCC Chairman by President-elect Trump

 United States
3
Trump's Diplomatic Stance and South Asian Dynamics

Trump's Diplomatic Stance and South Asian Dynamics

 United States
4
UK's Bold UN Appeal: Stop Sudan Conflict & Aid Gaza

UK's Bold UN Appeal: Stop Sudan Conflict & Aid Gaza

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

World Bank's Guide to Effective Energy Subsidy Reforms: Key Insights & Actions

Mongolia's Path to Sustainable Growth: World Bank Report Outlines Climate Risks and Transition Needs

Djibouti’s Path to Fiscal Stability and Growth: Key Insights from World Bank’s Economic Monitor

Bridging the Gaps: Human Capital Disparities Across the CEMAC Region Highlight Need for Targeted Investments

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024