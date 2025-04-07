Left Menu

Wikipedia Fights Defamation Suit in Indian Court

The Wikimedia Foundation has appealed a New Delhi court order to remove allegedly defamatory statements from Wikipedia against the news agency ANI. ANI had sued for defamation, citing reputational damage. The case continues, while Wikimedia seeks an appeal before a larger judicial panel.

Updated: 07-04-2025 13:31 IST
Wikipedia's operator, Wikimedia, has challenged a New Delhi court ruling ordering the removal of allegedly defamatory content from its platform. The legal action stems from a suit filed by Indian news agency ANI, which claims defamation over statements labeling it a 'propaganda tool'.

Last week, the Delhi High Court deemed these statements damaging to ANI's professional reputation and ordered their removal. Additionally, ANI demands an apology and 20 million rupees in damages from Wikimedia. Seeking an appeal, Wikimedia has called for a review by a larger judicial panel, with further hearings pending.

This marks the second major clash in Indian courts for a tech platform after X faced government orders over content related to the 2021 farmers' protests. The resolution of the Wikimedia appeal remains uncertain as the court schedules further proceedings.

