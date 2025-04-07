Left Menu

Heatwave Havoc: Workers Struggle Amidst Rising Temperature and Pollution

As extreme heat and air pollution afflict Delhi, outdoor workers face health and financial challenges. The city's heatwave, forecasted by IMD's yellow alert, exacerbates working conditions, impacting their earnings. Experts emphasize the need for better long-term strategies for urban heat resilience and infrastructure improvements.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 07-04-2025 13:32 IST | Created: 07-04-2025 13:32 IST
As extreme heat and escalating air pollution plague Delhi, outdoor workers such as auto-rickshaw drivers and street vendors bear the brunt, confronting health and financial hardships. The India Meteorological Department has warned of the ongoing heatwave, which has led to blistering temperatures 3.1 degrees above average and air quality plummeting into the 'poor' category.

The relentless heatwave has not only intensified physical fatigue but also hit the livelihoods of workers like Santosh Hazra and Sarabjeet Singh. The lack of shaded areas and a stark decline in customers during the scorching midday saps their incomes and endanger their health. Experts argue for a strategic imperative to tackle these environmental challenges, from expanding tree cover to integrating cooling infrastructures.

Alarmingly, a report by the NGO Sustainable Futures Collaborative reveals a deficiency in long-term urban heat resilience strategies, with cities mostly focusing on ad hoc measures. Suggestions for robust, enduring solutions include expanding shaded rest spots, renewable energy cooling solutions, and urban greenery, ensuring better preparedness against summer's wrath.

(With inputs from agencies.)

