India's Industrial Corridors: Paving the Way to Global Manufacturing Leadership
The four industrial corridors—Amritsar-Kolkata, Chennai-Bengaluru, East Coast Economic Corridor, and Bengaluru-Mumbai—have propelled India forward as a leading global manufacturing hub. With strategic integration of industry and infrastructure, these corridors enhance connectivity and set new standards in infrastructure. The Cabinet's recent approval of 12 new projects underlines a strong industrial future for India.
- Country:
- India
India's ambitions to become a manufacturing powerhouse have been significantly boosted by the four industrial corridors connecting strategic regions. Official statements highlight the transformative impact these corridors have had on the national industrial landscape.
The Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) marks the eighth anniversary of these corridors. With world-class infrastructure, including high-speed rail and modern ports, these corridors integrate industry with infrastructure to foster rapid industrialization.
The recent Cabinet approval of 12 new project proposals, with an investment of Rs 28,602 crore, indicates a strong trajectory for future industrial growth. These developments signal progress towards India's goal of becoming a globally recognized manufacturing giant.
(With inputs from agencies.)