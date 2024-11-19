Left Menu

Kerala's Bold Leap: Industrial Corridor Aims for Economic Transformation

The Kerala government has approved an industrial and economic growth project aimed at transforming the southern region into a vibrant hub. The Vizhinjam-Kollam-Punalur project, spearheaded by KIIFB, seeks to leverage Vizhinjam port's potential and develop a smart industrial ecosystem across key areas.

The Kerala government has greenlit a groundbreaking initiative poised to reshape the state's industrial landscape. The Vizhinjam-Kollam-Punalur Industrial and Economic Growth Triangle project aims to establish South Kerala as a thriving industrial and economic hub, Finance Minister K N Balagopal announced.

This significant venture is set to capitalize on the strategic advantage offered by Vizhinjam port, soon to be India's largest transshipment port. Managed by the Kerala Infrastructure Investment Fund Board (KIIFB), the project spans across 1,456 square kilometers in Kollam and Thiruvananthapuram.

By integrating coastal, central, and hilly regions, the government plans to develop a synchronized industrial corridor enhancing transport, logistics, and industrial parks, thus accelerating Kerala's shift towards a port-based economy. The initiative promises to cultivate a global competitive edge by aligning growth with major highways and rail networks.

