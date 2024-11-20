Left Menu

India's Q2 GDP Growth Set to Dip Amid Economic Challenges

Icra predicts India's real GDP growth for Q2 to decline to 6.5% due to heavy rains and weaker corporate margins. Despite this, FY25's growth is expected to hold at 7%. Factors like government spending and kharif sowing show positive trends, while heavy rain affects industries like mining and electricity.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 20-11-2024 13:10 IST | Created: 20-11-2024 13:10 IST
India's Q2 GDP Growth Set to Dip Amid Economic Challenges
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

India's real GDP growth is anticipated to slow to 6.5% in the September quarter, largely due to adverse weather and weaker corporate performance, according to domestic rating agency Icra.

The agency has adjusted its FY25 growth forecast to 7%, looking towards a recovery in the fiscal's second half, even as concerns over urban demand slowdown linger.

Despite the Reserve Bank of India's 7.2% growth estimate, external factors like heavy rains and corporate struggles may see the year's growth falling under 7%, with Q2 official data pending release in late November.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
CM Yadav Rallys for BJP in Maharashtra as Elections Loom

CM Yadav Rallys for BJP in Maharashtra as Elections Loom

 India
2
High-Stakes Battle Concludes: Maharashtra and Jharkhand Set for Crucial Polls

High-Stakes Battle Concludes: Maharashtra and Jharkhand Set for Crucial Poll...

 India
3
Numerous children have been injured by a vehicle at a school gate in central China, AP reports quoting state media.

Numerous children have been injured by a vehicle at a school gate in central...

 Global
4
Hong Kong Court Jails Pro-Democracy Activist for a Decade

Hong Kong Court Jails Pro-Democracy Activist for a Decade

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

World Bank's Guide to Effective Energy Subsidy Reforms: Key Insights & Actions

Mongolia's Path to Sustainable Growth: World Bank Report Outlines Climate Risks and Transition Needs

Djibouti’s Path to Fiscal Stability and Growth: Key Insights from World Bank’s Economic Monitor

Bridging the Gaps: Human Capital Disparities Across the CEMAC Region Highlight Need for Targeted Investments

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024