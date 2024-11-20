India's Q2 GDP Growth Set to Dip Amid Economic Challenges

India's real GDP growth is anticipated to slow to 6.5% in the September quarter, largely due to adverse weather and weaker corporate performance, according to domestic rating agency Icra.

The agency has adjusted its FY25 growth forecast to 7%, looking towards a recovery in the fiscal's second half, even as concerns over urban demand slowdown linger.

Despite the Reserve Bank of India's 7.2% growth estimate, external factors like heavy rains and corporate struggles may see the year's growth falling under 7%, with Q2 official data pending release in late November.

(With inputs from agencies.)