India's Q2 GDP Growth Set to Dip Amid Economic Challenges
Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 20-11-2024 13:10 IST | Created: 20-11-2024 13:10 IST
India's real GDP growth is anticipated to slow to 6.5% in the September quarter, largely due to adverse weather and weaker corporate performance, according to domestic rating agency Icra.
The agency has adjusted its FY25 growth forecast to 7%, looking towards a recovery in the fiscal's second half, even as concerns over urban demand slowdown linger.
Despite the Reserve Bank of India's 7.2% growth estimate, external factors like heavy rains and corporate struggles may see the year's growth falling under 7%, with Q2 official data pending release in late November.
