Diplomatic Dialogues: US-Iran Talks Show Promise
U.S. special presidential envoy Steven Witkoff held "very positive and constructive" discussions with Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araqhchi. The talks, aimed at resolving differences through dialogue and diplomacy, were directed by President Trump. More negotiations are scheduled for next Saturday.
In a significant diplomatic engagement, U.S. special presidential envoy Steven Witkoff has held fruitful discussions with Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araqhchi, the White House announced on Saturday.
The discussions were characterized by a constructive tone, with Witkoff emphasizing President Trump's directive to address U.S.-Iran tensions through diplomatic means, if feasible. "These issues are very complicated," the White House remarked, pointing to Witkoff's direct communication as pivotal in advancing a mutually beneficial solution.
Both sides agreed to reconvene for another round of talks next Saturday, indicating a continued commitment to dialogue.
