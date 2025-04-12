Diplomatic Dialogues: US-Iran Talks Show Promise

In a significant diplomatic engagement, U.S. special presidential envoy Steven Witkoff has held fruitful discussions with Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araqhchi, the White House announced on Saturday.

The discussions were characterized by a constructive tone, with Witkoff emphasizing President Trump's directive to address U.S.-Iran tensions through diplomatic means, if feasible. "These issues are very complicated," the White House remarked, pointing to Witkoff's direct communication as pivotal in advancing a mutually beneficial solution.

Both sides agreed to reconvene for another round of talks next Saturday, indicating a continued commitment to dialogue.

(With inputs from agencies.)