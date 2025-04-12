Temple Tensions: Clash at Mata Tekri

In a dramatic incident at the renowned Mata Tekri temple in Dewas city, a group forcibly entered the premises after it closed for the night and allegedly assaulted the priest for not allowing them in, according to police reports on Saturday.

The opposition Congress has stirred the political pot by alleging involvement of a BJP MLA's son, though law enforcement agencies have yet to confirm such claims.

Police Superintendent Dinesh Agrawal stated that an ongoing investigation, including the review of extensive security footage, aims to uncover details of the event, which has sparked a political furore and ignited debates over political influences in religious affairs.

