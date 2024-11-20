Left Menu

Sula Vineyards Faces Temporary Urban Demand Slowdown

Sula Vineyards Ltd CEO Rajeev Samant addresses a temporary slowdown in urban discretionary demand. The company's net revenue for the second fiscal quarter dipped by 1.2%, with a 37.3% decline in profits. Despite temporary disruptions, optimism for future tailwinds remains as new opportunities arise.

  • India

Sula Vineyards Ltd CEO Rajeev Samant expressed hopes that the present deceleration in urban discretionary spending is merely a temporary issue rather than a fundamental one.

During the fiscal year's second quarter, Sula's net revenue decreased by 1.2% to Rs 142 crore, contrasting with Rs 143.7 crore from the previous year. Profit after tax also fell by 37.3% to Rs 14.5 crore, down from Rs 23.1 crore in the same period of last year.

Samant informed analysts about a noticeable slowdown in consumer demand for discretionary items, notably alcoholic beverages, in urban India, which constitutes over 90% of Sula's clientele. This slowdown continues despite a previous post-Covid surge in domestic wine consumption. The CEO remains cautiously optimistic for the year's second half, looking at Andhra Pradesh's reopening and other favorable factors.

(With inputs from agencies.)

