Sula Vineyards Faces Temporary Urban Demand Slowdown

Sula Vineyards Ltd CEO Rajeev Samant expressed hopes that the present deceleration in urban discretionary spending is merely a temporary issue rather than a fundamental one.

During the fiscal year's second quarter, Sula's net revenue decreased by 1.2% to Rs 142 crore, contrasting with Rs 143.7 crore from the previous year. Profit after tax also fell by 37.3% to Rs 14.5 crore, down from Rs 23.1 crore in the same period of last year.

Samant informed analysts about a noticeable slowdown in consumer demand for discretionary items, notably alcoholic beverages, in urban India, which constitutes over 90% of Sula's clientele. This slowdown continues despite a previous post-Covid surge in domestic wine consumption. The CEO remains cautiously optimistic for the year's second half, looking at Andhra Pradesh's reopening and other favorable factors.

