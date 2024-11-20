Left Menu

MMTC-PAMP Honored at Forbes India DGEMS 2024 for Transforming Precious Metals Industry

MMTC-PAMP, India's premier LBMA-accredited gold and silver refiner, has been distinguished as one of the top 10 fast-growing companies at the Forbes India D Globalist Entrepreneur Mobility Summit 2024. The recognition highlights their innovative strides in transforming India's precious metals market and global industry leadership.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 20-11-2024 16:42 IST | Created: 20-11-2024 16:42 IST
MMTC-PAMP Honored at Forbes India DGEMS 2024 for Transforming Precious Metals Industry
Vikas Singh, Managing Director & CEO, MMTC-PAMP, shares valuable insights during a panel discussion at the "Forbes India DGEMS 2024". Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a prestigious accolade at the Forbes India D Globalist Entrepreneur Mobility Summit 2024, MMTC-PAMP was recognized as one of the top 10 companies out of 200 fast-growing enterprises, held at the Taj Palace in New Delhi. This recognition underscores their leadership in India's precious metals industry, attributed to consistent innovation and global excellence.

Vikas Singh, Managing Director & CEO, expressed pride in the honor, noting its reflection on MMTC-PAMP's position as India's most trusted gold and silver brand. He emphasized its contribution to India's global stature in the precious metals sector, highlighting the company's scale and reach, driven by continuous customer satisfaction and marketplace impact.

Singh also participated in the summit's panel discussion, "Ready for Global Conquest," offering insights into replicable business strategies for worldwide success. The forum gathered 200 elite companies to foster a dynamic, borderless entrepreneurial ecosystem. The event featured renowned industry figures, such as Vikram Handa of Epsilon Advanced Materials. Meanwhile, MMTC-PAMP continues to earn accolades, including being India's first with Science-based Emissions Reduction Targets and excelling in providing ultra-pure precious metals recognized internationally for their quality standards.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
CM Yadav Rallys for BJP in Maharashtra as Elections Loom

CM Yadav Rallys for BJP in Maharashtra as Elections Loom

 India
2
High-Stakes Battle Concludes: Maharashtra and Jharkhand Set for Crucial Polls

High-Stakes Battle Concludes: Maharashtra and Jharkhand Set for Crucial Poll...

 India
3
Numerous children have been injured by a vehicle at a school gate in central China, AP reports quoting state media.

Numerous children have been injured by a vehicle at a school gate in central...

 Global
4
Hong Kong Court Jails Pro-Democracy Activist for a Decade

Hong Kong Court Jails Pro-Democracy Activist for a Decade

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

World Bank's Guide to Effective Energy Subsidy Reforms: Key Insights & Actions

Mongolia's Path to Sustainable Growth: World Bank Report Outlines Climate Risks and Transition Needs

Djibouti’s Path to Fiscal Stability and Growth: Key Insights from World Bank’s Economic Monitor

Bridging the Gaps: Human Capital Disparities Across the CEMAC Region Highlight Need for Targeted Investments

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024