MMTC-PAMP Honored at Forbes India DGEMS 2024 for Transforming Precious Metals Industry
MMTC-PAMP, India's premier LBMA-accredited gold and silver refiner, has been distinguished as one of the top 10 fast-growing companies at the Forbes India D Globalist Entrepreneur Mobility Summit 2024. The recognition highlights their innovative strides in transforming India's precious metals market and global industry leadership.
In a prestigious accolade at the Forbes India D Globalist Entrepreneur Mobility Summit 2024, MMTC-PAMP was recognized as one of the top 10 companies out of 200 fast-growing enterprises, held at the Taj Palace in New Delhi. This recognition underscores their leadership in India's precious metals industry, attributed to consistent innovation and global excellence.
Vikas Singh, Managing Director & CEO, expressed pride in the honor, noting its reflection on MMTC-PAMP's position as India's most trusted gold and silver brand. He emphasized its contribution to India's global stature in the precious metals sector, highlighting the company's scale and reach, driven by continuous customer satisfaction and marketplace impact.
Singh also participated in the summit's panel discussion, "Ready for Global Conquest," offering insights into replicable business strategies for worldwide success. The forum gathered 200 elite companies to foster a dynamic, borderless entrepreneurial ecosystem. The event featured renowned industry figures, such as Vikram Handa of Epsilon Advanced Materials. Meanwhile, MMTC-PAMP continues to earn accolades, including being India's first with Science-based Emissions Reduction Targets and excelling in providing ultra-pure precious metals recognized internationally for their quality standards.
