Atal Realtech's Staggering Q2 Growth: A 419% Profit Surge

Atal Realtech Limited, a prominent player in the construction sector, has announced remarkable financial growth for the second quarter of 2024. The company's net profit soared by an astonishing 419%, reaching Rs. 181.19 lakh from Rs. 34.87 lakh in the same period last year.

Total income for this quarter saw an impressive upswing of 414%, hitting Rs. 2,859 lakh compared to Rs. 556 lakh previously. The half-yearly figures also showcased significant growth, with total income up by 225% at Rs. 3,221 lakh.

Managing Director Vijaygopal Atal attributed these outstanding results to strategic execution and operational prowess. Despite a recent dip in stock prices, Atal remains optimistic about future growth amid increasing investments in the infrastructure sector.

(With inputs from agencies.)