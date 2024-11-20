Rajasthan's Ambitious Economic Growth Plan

In a recent announcement, Rajasthan's government has set an ambitious target to double the state's economy from its current $180 billion to $350 billion over the next five years. This was revealed by Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma during a meeting with a Singaporean delegation at the state Secretariat.

Sharma emphasized the strategic role of Singapore as a vital partner in achieving Rajasthan's development goals and aligning with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's broader vision for a Developed India by 2047. The chief minister highlighted the state's rich cultural heritage, promoting it as an attractive investment destination under the theme of 'Atithi Devo Bhava'.

To further boost economic opportunities, the state is organizing the 'Rising Rajasthan Global Investment Summit' from December 9 to 11, aiming to draw global investments. So far, MoUs worth Rs 20 lakh crore have been signed, with additional potential in sectors like renewable energy, tourism, and agriculture.

