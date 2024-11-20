Left Menu

Revamped Incentive Scheme Boosts Public Sector Bank Performance

The central government has revised its performance-linked incentive scheme to enhance motivation for top executives in public sector banks. The new scheme requires banks to meet specific financial criteria and rewards employees demonstrating substantial value creation. It is applicable retrospectively from the financial year 2023-24.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-11-2024 17:44 IST | Created: 20-11-2024 17:44 IST
Revamped Incentive Scheme Boosts Public Sector Bank Performance
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant move to bolster the financial performance of public sector banks, the central government has revised its performance-linked incentive (PLI) scheme for whole-time directors and senior executives. This decision, disclosed by the Department of Financial Services under the Ministry of Finance, aims to better reward and motivate these key employees to foster significant value creation for stakeholders, according to a statement released on November 19.

To qualify for the updated PLI scheme, banks must satisfy at least three out of four specified financial criteria. These requirements include a positive return on assets, maintaining net NPA at no more than 1.5%, or reducing it significantly if higher; ensuring a cost-to-income ratio of not more than 50%, or showing annual improvement; and meeting the minimum regulatory Capital to Risk (Weighted) Assets Ratio.

The performance assessment will hinge on each bank's audited figures ending March 31 of the prior financial year. Eligibility for the incentive encompasses all permanent employees in scale IV and above, including lateral recruits and officers on deputation, but excludes those dismissed, removed, or terminated from service. The PLI, paid in one cash tranche, is effective from the 2023-24 financial year.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
CM Yadav Rallys for BJP in Maharashtra as Elections Loom

CM Yadav Rallys for BJP in Maharashtra as Elections Loom

 India
2
High-Stakes Battle Concludes: Maharashtra and Jharkhand Set for Crucial Polls

High-Stakes Battle Concludes: Maharashtra and Jharkhand Set for Crucial Poll...

 India
3
Numerous children have been injured by a vehicle at a school gate in central China, AP reports quoting state media.

Numerous children have been injured by a vehicle at a school gate in central...

 Global
4
Hong Kong Court Jails Pro-Democracy Activist for a Decade

Hong Kong Court Jails Pro-Democracy Activist for a Decade

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

World Bank's Guide to Effective Energy Subsidy Reforms: Key Insights & Actions

Mongolia's Path to Sustainable Growth: World Bank Report Outlines Climate Risks and Transition Needs

Djibouti’s Path to Fiscal Stability and Growth: Key Insights from World Bank’s Economic Monitor

Bridging the Gaps: Human Capital Disparities Across the CEMAC Region Highlight Need for Targeted Investments

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024