Navigating Holiday Sales: Retailers Brace for a Competitive Season

Retailers face a varied holiday season as cautious consumers look for the best deals, with Walmart benefiting from its low prices and attracting more affluent shoppers. Meanwhile, Target struggles with weak demand for high-margin items. Mobile shopping and influencer marketing are pivotal trends influencing this season.

Updated: 20-11-2024 20:06 IST | Created: 20-11-2024 20:06 IST
Retailers are gearing up for a challenging holiday season marked by cautious consumer spending habits. As Black Friday and Christmas approach, shoppers are vigilant about prices, seeking deals on mobile phones for apparel, electronics, and toys. Despite this, Walmart has boosted its sales and profit targets, maintaining its customer base amidst an election year.

Walmart's affordable pricing strategy has gained market share, drawing upper-income households. Meanwhile, Target predicts a subdued holiday quarter with weak demand for high-margin products like home goods and electronics. Analysts expect aggressive discounting to characterize this holiday shopping season, despite a federal rate cut intended to stimulate spending.

The holiday shopping window is shorter this year, with just 26 days between Thanksgiving and Christmas. Gen-Z influences a shift toward mobile spending, forecasted to reach $128.1 billion. Loyalty programs and influencer marketing play key roles in driving early retail success, as seen in Walmart and Target's initiatives to boost early spending.

