NLC India Bolsters Kerala's Disaster Relief with Rs 1 Crore Aid

NLC India Ltd, a Navratna PSU, has bolstered Kerala's disaster relief efforts by contributing Rs 1 crore to the state's Disaster Mitigation Fund. The assistance, sourced from NLC Tamil Nadu Power Ltd's CSR Fund, was presented to Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan by Prasanna Kumar Motupalli, NLC India's Chairman and Managing Director.

The monetary aid comes in response to the devastating landslides in Wayanad, triggered by heavy rainfall, that have displaced many and caused significant damage. This contribution aims to assist in restoration and rehabilitation efforts within the affected areas.

With over three decades of power supply to Kerala, NLC India remains a pivotal player in the state's economic sphere. It has further solidified its commitment by signing a power purchase deal with Kerala State Electricity Board Ltd for 400 MW electricity from the upcoming NLC Talabira Thermal Power Project in Odisha.

