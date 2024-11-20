Left Menu

NLC India Bolsters Kerala's Disaster Relief with Rs 1 Crore Aid

NLC India Ltd contributed Rs 1 crore to Kerala's Disaster Mitigation Fund to aid recovery following landslides caused by heavy rains in Wayanad. The monetary assistance, given through NLC Tamil Nadu Power Ltd, reflects NLC India's longstanding relationship with Kerala, where it has been a consistent power supplier.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 20-11-2024 20:07 IST | Created: 20-11-2024 20:07 IST
NLC India Bolsters Kerala's Disaster Relief with Rs 1 Crore Aid
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

NLC India Ltd, a Navratna PSU, has bolstered Kerala's disaster relief efforts by contributing Rs 1 crore to the state's Disaster Mitigation Fund. The assistance, sourced from NLC Tamil Nadu Power Ltd's CSR Fund, was presented to Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan by Prasanna Kumar Motupalli, NLC India's Chairman and Managing Director.

The monetary aid comes in response to the devastating landslides in Wayanad, triggered by heavy rainfall, that have displaced many and caused significant damage. This contribution aims to assist in restoration and rehabilitation efforts within the affected areas.

With over three decades of power supply to Kerala, NLC India remains a pivotal player in the state's economic sphere. It has further solidified its commitment by signing a power purchase deal with Kerala State Electricity Board Ltd for 400 MW electricity from the upcoming NLC Talabira Thermal Power Project in Odisha.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
CM Yadav Rallys for BJP in Maharashtra as Elections Loom

CM Yadav Rallys for BJP in Maharashtra as Elections Loom

 India
2
High-Stakes Battle Concludes: Maharashtra and Jharkhand Set for Crucial Polls

High-Stakes Battle Concludes: Maharashtra and Jharkhand Set for Crucial Poll...

 India
3
Numerous children have been injured by a vehicle at a school gate in central China, AP reports quoting state media.

Numerous children have been injured by a vehicle at a school gate in central...

 Global
4
Hong Kong Court Jails Pro-Democracy Activist for a Decade

Hong Kong Court Jails Pro-Democracy Activist for a Decade

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Breaking Barriers: The Impact of Parenthood on Women’s Employment in Indonesia

Unraveling Monetary Policy Puzzles in Emerging Economies: A Forward-Looking Approach

Digital Transformation in Human Development: Opportunities and Challenges in ECA

A Smarter Approach to Safety: Cognitive Therapy’s Impact on Jail Violence

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024